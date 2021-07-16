REBusinessOnline

Severn Realty Sells Office Building, Retail at 576 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan for $101M

The building at 576 Fifth Ave. in Midtown Manhattan consists of three levels of retail space and 10 floors of office space.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Severn Realty Partners has sold 576 Fifth Avenue, a 78,564-square-foot office and retail building in Midtown Manhattan, for $101 million. The building is located adjacent to Rockefeller Center in the Diamond District and consists of three levels of retail space totaling 6,247 square feet and 10 floors of office space. Paul Massey, Zach Redding, Dylan Kane, Daniel O’Mahony and Christian Kane of B6 Real Estate Advisors represented Severn Realty Partners in the transaction. Daniel Chun and Adelaide Polsinelli of Compass, along with Sharon Kim Robinson of Silver & Oak Realty, represented the buyer, a Delaware-based limited liability company.

 

