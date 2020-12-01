Sewell BMW of Grapevine Signs 252,400 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Local automotive dealer Sewell BMW of Grapevine has signed a 252,400-square-foot industrial lease at 1717 W. Airfield Drive in the Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1989 and totals approximately 500,000 square feet. Blake Kendrick, Jeremy Kelly and Sarah Ozanne with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Ben Sumner with Centurion Real Estate Partners represented the tenant.