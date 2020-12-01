REBusinessOnline

Sewell BMW of Grapevine Signs 252,400 SF Industrial Lease Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Local automotive dealer Sewell BMW of Grapevine has signed a 252,400-square-foot industrial lease at 1717 W. Airfield Drive in the Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1989 and totals approximately 500,000 square feet. Blake Kendrick, Jeremy Kelly and Sarah Ozanne with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Clarion Partners, in the lease negotiations. Ben Sumner with Centurion Real Estate Partners represented the tenant.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
2
Webinar: Marketing Strategies for Senior Living Operators — Survey Results Reveal How Customer Journey Has Changed
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  