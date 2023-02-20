REBusinessOnline

SFM Mutual Insurance Co. Renews 49,490 SF Office Lease in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

Northland Center is a two-building, 492,514-square-foot office property in Bloomington owned by KBS.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — SFM Mutual Insurance Co. has renewed its 49,490-square-foot office lease at Northland Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. KBS owns the two-building, 492,514-square-foot property. Amenities include a 40,000-square-foot concourse level offering public areas, 5,000-square-foot fitness center, full-service café, training and conference facilities, atrium lounge, onsite car wash and sundry shop. Bill Rothstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented KBS in the lease. KBS recently completed a $1 million renovation of Northland Center.





