SG Blocks Acquires Land in Durant, Oklahoma for $200M Industrial, Multifamily Development

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Oklahoma, Texas

Pictured is a rendering of the multifamily component of SG Blocks' new project in Durant, Oklahoma. Current plans for that piece of the development call for 300 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats that range in size from 1,000 to 1,500 square feet.

DURANT, OKLA. — SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX), a New York City-based developer of modular construction, has acquired 114 acres in Durant, located near the Texas-Oklahoma border, for the development of a $200 million industrial and multifamily project. Current plans call for 300 residential units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats that range in size from 1,000 to 1,500 square feet, as well as 680,000 square feet of industrial space across eight 60,000-square-foot facilities. The Durant Industrial Authority sold the land. The groundbreaking is slated for the fourth quarter.