SG Blocks Launches Line of Container-Based Isolation Residences

Posted on by in New York, Northeast

The SG Blocks temporary residences are designed to isolate users during the coronavirus outbreak.

NEW YORK CITY — Brooklyn-based startup SG Blocks has launched a line of container-based residences designed for personal isolation in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Constructed from shipping containers, the blocks are designed to be cheap and safe places for people who may have been exposed to the virus to live temporarily. SG Blocks is known for repurposing shipping containers for various construction projects, many of which have been incorporated into retail and residential developments nation-wide. Prices of the individual isolation blocks have not yet been determined.