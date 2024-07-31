SG Holdings Delivers 578-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Miami’s Overtown Neighborhood

MIAMI — SG Holdings, a partnership between Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners and Alben Duffie, has completed the housing component of Sawyer’s Walk, marking the delivery of the largest affordable senior living community in the United States within the last decade, according to the developer. The studio, one- and two-bedroom housing units, which are designated for seniors earning at or below an average of 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), sit atop Sawyer’s Walk’s shops and parking garage.

Sawyer’s Walk, a $350 million mixed-use development, is underway in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. Upon full build-out it will total 1.5 million square feet, including the 578 residential units completed that will be home to low-income seniors; 175,000 square feet of retail space committed to tenants including Target (50,000 square feet) and Aldi (25,000 square feet); a 25,000-square-foot public plaza; and 130,000 square feet of office space acquired by MSC Group that will anchor its North American cruise division headquarters. The retail component is slated to open this fall.

SG Holdings broke ground on the 3.4-acre, mixed-use development in June 2021. The public-private partnership was made possible through a collaboration with the City of Miami’s Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Miami-Dade County’s Department of Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD), County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, City of Miami commissioner and chairwoman Christine King and Miami-Dade county commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Arquitectonica designed the housing project, which Coastal Construction serving as general contractor.