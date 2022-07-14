SGPS ShowRig Signs 49,524 SF Industrial Lease in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY, MASS. — SGPS Showrig, a provider of entertainment equipment, has signed a 49,524-square-foot industrial lease in Shrewsbury, located outside of Worcester in the central part of the state. The space is located within Centech Park North, a 310,000 square-foot campus that is set to be delivered at the end of the year. Kevin Brawley, Stephen Woelfel, P.J. Foster, Kevin Hanna, Ovar Osvold and Wayne Spiegel of Colliers represented the landlord, Northbridge Partners, in the lease negotiations. Rhett Delk and Nate Heilbron of Cresa represented the tenant.