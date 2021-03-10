SH Hotels & Resorts to Open 62-Story Treehouse Hotel in Miami’s Brickell District

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

MIAMI — SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group led by Barry Sternlicht, will open the Treehouse Hotel in Miami’s Brickell district in 2023. Rockwell Group and SHoP Architects are the designers of the development, which will be the first U.S. Treehouse Hotel. The first Treehouse Hotel debuted in London in 2019.

Treehouse Brickell will be a 62-story hotel with 191 rooms. The property is filled with repurposed materials and found objects, like reclaimed flooring, wood beams and mismatched lighting. The hotel will feature two rooftop pools, with several bar and snack options. The main dining area will have a designated terrace and private bar.

Treehouse Hotel has environmentally conscious features including rainwater harvesting and reuse, low-carbon energy materials, electric car recharging stations and bike parking.

JDS Development Group is a team of innovators and builders based in New York. Rockwell Group is an architecture and design firm based in New York.