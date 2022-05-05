REBusinessOnline

ShainRealty Capital Acquires 267-Unit Apartment Community in Euless, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based ShainRealty Capital has acquired The Landing, a 267-unit apartment community in Euless, located in the central part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Built in 1983, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 770 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a playground. Arlington-based 180 Multifamily Properties sold the community for an undisclosed price. Bard Hoover and Wes Racht of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. Miami-based Rialto Capital provided acquisition financing on behalf of ShainRealty Capital, which plans to implement a $3 million value-add program and rebrand the property as Infinity on the Landing.

