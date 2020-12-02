REBusinessOnline

ShainRealty Capital Acquires 96-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Chicago’s East Garfield Park for $8.2M

CHICAGO — ShainRealty Capital has acquired Madison Terrace, a 96-unit affordable housing property located at 3147 W. Madison St. in Chicago’s East Garfield Park, for $8.2 million, or $93 per square foot.  The sales price represents a cap rate of 6.9 percent. The property was built in 1986. Units average 800 square feet, and most are leased on a Section 8 basis via the Chicago Housing Authority. ShainRealty plans to implement a renovation plan. Arbor Realty Trust provided a $6.7 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition. Jeff Baasch and Finley Askin of SVN Chicago Commercial brokered the sale.

