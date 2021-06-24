ShainRealty Capital Acquires Reflections at Highpoint Apartments in Dallas for $46.3M

Reflections at Highpoint in Dallas totals 373 units. The property was originally built in 1986.

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm ShainRealty Capital has acquired Reflections at Highpoint, a 373-unit apartment community in the Northwood Heights area of Dallas. The sales price was $46.3 million. Built in 1986, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as four pools, a fitness center, spa, package lockers and community gardens. Doug Banerjee, Andrew Mueller, Jack Stone and Hugo Reisenbichler of Greysteel represented ShainRealty and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. New York-based Arbor Realty Trust provided $40.6 million in acquisition financing to ShainRealty, which will implement a $2.3 million capital improvement program.