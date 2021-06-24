REBusinessOnline

ShainRealty Capital Acquires Reflections at Highpoint Apartments in Dallas for $46.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Reflections-at-Highpoint-Dallas

Reflections at Highpoint in Dallas totals 373 units. The property was originally built in 1986.

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm ShainRealty Capital has acquired Reflections at Highpoint, a 373-unit apartment community in the Northwood Heights area of Dallas. The sales price was $46.3 million. Built in 1986, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as four pools, a fitness center, spa, package lockers and community gardens. Doug Banerjee, Andrew Mueller, Jack Stone and Hugo Reisenbichler of Greysteel represented ShainRealty and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. New York-based Arbor Realty Trust provided $40.6 million in acquisition financing to ShainRealty, which will implement a $2.3 million capital improvement program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews