Friday, January 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Infinity-on-Yorktown-Dallas
Infinity on Yorktown in Dallas totals 226 units. The property was built in 2016.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilyTexas

ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm ShainRealty Capital has purchased Yorktown Luxury Apartments, a 226-unit complex located in the Kessler Park area of Dallas, for $39.5 million. Built in 2016, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Eric Calub, Caleb Jones and Paul Harris of Berkadia brokered the sale. The seller was Nuveen Real Estate. Arbor Realty Trust provided a $27.6 million CMBS acquisition loan to ShainRealty Capital that was structured with a five-year term, fixed interest rate of 5.88 percent and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. The new ownership will make capital improvements and has rebranded the property as Infinity on Yorktown.

You may also like

Stonepeak Acquires 2.3 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Port...

Creation to Develop 600,000 SF Industrial Project in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 189,334 SF Shopping Center...

ZOM Living Completes 491-Unit National Landing Multifamily Complex...

Akridge, National Development Welcome First Residents to 384-Unit...

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Cintas Corp. Signs 32,880 SF Industrial Lease in...

Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale of Retail...