ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm ShainRealty Capital has purchased Yorktown Luxury Apartments, a 226-unit complex located in the Kessler Park area of Dallas, for $39.5 million. Built in 2016, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Eric Calub, Caleb Jones and Paul Harris of Berkadia brokered the sale. The seller was Nuveen Real Estate. Arbor Realty Trust provided a $27.6 million CMBS acquisition loan to ShainRealty Capital that was structured with a five-year term, fixed interest rate of 5.88 percent and a 70 percent loan-to-value ratio. The new ownership will make capital improvements and has rebranded the property as Infinity on Yorktown.