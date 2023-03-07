REBusinessOnline

ShainRealty Capital Sells 200-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago for $28.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — ShainRealty Capital has sold a 200-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood for $28.5 million. The value-add portfolio includes eight buildings located within a two-mile radius. Most of the properties feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 1,166 square feet. Lucas Fryman and Ted Stratman of Interra Realty brokered the transaction. A local Chicago syndicate led by Eagle Infinite Investments acquired the portfolio. The deal marks the first company disposition for ShainRealty Capital, a Los Angeles-based privately owned real estate investment firm. The buyer assumed in-place agency debt, which offers a 66 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 4.18 percent fixed interest rate for the remainder of the loan.





