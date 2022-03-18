Shake Shack, Panera Bread Sign Leases at Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — Shake Shack and Panera Bread have signed leases at Rosedale Center, a nearly 1.3 million-square-foot shopping center in Roseville, a suburb of the Twin Cities. Shake Shack will occupy 3,500 square feet, while Panera Bread will lease 4,000 square feet. Both establishments are scheduled to open in winter 2023 and will feature drive-thru service in addition to indoor and patio seating. Holly Rome and Lane Walsh of JLL, along with Robin Sande of Newmark, secured the tenants. Rosedale Center is home to roughly 160 retailers.