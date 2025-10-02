Shake Shack to Join Tenant Mix at $5B Centennial Yards Project in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Burger chain Shake Shack has signed a long-term lease for a new 3,010-square-foot restaurant at Centennial Yards, a $5 billion mixed-use development underway in downtown Atlanta. CIM Group and affiliate Centennial Yards Co. are transforming the 50-acre site that was locally known as the Gulch into a high-end entertainment and hospitality destination near Mercedes-Benz Stadium (home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United) and State Farm Arena (home of the Atlanta Hawks).

The restaurant will be Shake Shack’s first location in downtown Atlanta and is expected to open next year. Other previously announced tenants joining Centennial Yards include a 5,300-square-foot Live Nation entertainment venue and Cosm, an immersive experiential sports and entertainment operator. Other food-and-beverage options include the Wild Leap brewery and Khao Thai Isan, a Thai tapas concept within The Mitchell residential tower.

Shake Shack has previously announced plans to open a restaurant in another sports and entertainment district in Atlanta: The Battery, where it will backfill Wahlburger’s.