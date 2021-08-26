Shamah Properties Buys Princeton Apartment Community for $70.3M

Copperwood Apartments in Princeton totals 153 units. The property was built in 2015.

PRINCETON, N.J. — Commercial investment and management firm Shamah Properties has purchased Copperwood Apartments, a 153-unit multifamily community located at 300 Bunn Drive near downtown Princeton, for $70.3 million. The unit mix at the property, which was built in 2015, includes 22 one-bedroom residences, 130 two-bedroom units and one studio apartment. Amenities include outdoor exercise paths, a fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. The seller was not disclosed.