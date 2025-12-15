Monday, December 15, 2025
Hilton Richmond The Mondelle, a 270-room full-service hotel and conference center, will anchor Springline at District 60, a $1 billion mixed-use development underway in Chesterfield County, Va.
Shamin Hotels Breaks Ground on $160M Hilton-Branded Hotel, Conference Center in Richmond

by Abby Cox

RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia’s largest hotel owner and operator Shamin Hotels has broken ground on Hilton Richmond The Mondelle, a 270-room full-service hotel and conference center located in Chesterfield County. The $160 million project will anchor Springline at District 60, a $1 billion mixed-use development underway at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

The Mondelle will feature more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 12,600-square-foot grand ballroom. The 11-story hotel will also include a signature restaurant with outdoor dining, a second-floor indoor/outdoor executive meeting center with a biergarten, a rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar, as well as an infinity pool. Truist Bank provided construction and bond financing for the project, which represents the first full-service hotel and conference center to be constructed in the Richmond market since 2009.

