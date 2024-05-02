Thursday, May 2, 2024
Shaner Hotel Group Completes $55M Marriott-Branded Hotel in Hyde Park, New York

by Taylor Williams

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Pennsylvania-based developer Shaner Hotel Group has completed a $55 million Marriott-branded hotel in Hyde Park, about 90 miles north of New York City. Marriott will operate the 137-room hotel, which will be located within the $1 billion Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park mixed-use development, under its Residence Inn brand. Amenities include a fitness center, onsite restaurant and a convenience mart. T-Rex Capital Group is the master developer of Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park.

