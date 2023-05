HERSHEY, PA. — Pennsylvania-based owner-operator Shaner Hotels has acquired the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Hershey, and 86-room property located about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. All guestrooms and suites feature microwaves and refrigerators, and the hotel offers amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center and complimentary breakfast. Shaner plans to invest $1.2 million to remodel guestrooms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.