Shaner Hotels Opens 145-Room SpringHill Suites Property in Dublin, Ohio

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel is situated in downtown Dublin’s Bridge Park development.

DUBLIN, OHIO — Shaner Hotels has opened a 145-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Dublin’s Bridge Park. Shaner will operate the hotel in partnership with Crawford Hoying, a real estate developer headquartered in Central Ohio. The all-suite hotel features complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, lobby bar and 840 square feet of meeting space. Bridge Park is a 30-acre development along the Scioto River, about 18 miles northwest of Columbus, that features residential, retail, office and green space.