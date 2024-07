HOUSTON — Birmingham, Ala.-based investment and brokerage firm Shannon Waltchack has acquired The Vintage Center, a 29,483-square-foot unanchored retail center located at 10300 Louetta Road in northwest Houston. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as First Community Credit Union, Vintage Smile Family Dentistry, Chicken Salad Chick, Memorial Hermann-GoHealth and Trademark Salon. John Indelli and Ryan West of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.