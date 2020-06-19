Shapell Liberty Investment Completes Retail Component of Vineyards at Porter Ranch Mixed-Use Center in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Shapell Liberty Investment Properties has completed the lifestyle and entertainment portions of The Vineyards at Porter Ranch, a $150 million mixed-use development in Los Angeles’ Porter Ranch neighborhood.
AO Architects designed this portion of The Vineyards, which features 273,000 square feet of open-air, mixed-use space at 20000-20250 W. Rinaldi St. The pedestrian-friendly development includes a main street, central green area for community events and a 4,000-square-foot community meeting room. Current tenants of the property include Whole Foods Market, AMC Theaters, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Gus’s Barbeque, Lure Fish House and Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen.
The project team included Mike Lebeman of JLL’s Project and Development Services group and Moorefield Construction.
The full development includes a recently completed, three-story medical office building occupied by Kaiser Permanente, a 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites slated for completion in 2021 and a 266-unit apartment community scheduled to open this fall.