Shapell Liberty Investment Completes Retail Component of Vineyards at Porter Ranch Mixed-Use Center in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Whole Foods Market, AMC Theaters, Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom Rack are retailers at The Vineyards at Porter Ranch in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Shapell Liberty Investment Properties has completed the lifestyle and entertainment portions of The Vineyards at Porter Ranch, a $150 million mixed-use development in Los Angeles’ Porter Ranch neighborhood.

AO Architects designed this portion of The Vineyards, which features 273,000 square feet of open-air, mixed-use space at 20000-20250 W. Rinaldi St. The pedestrian-friendly development includes a main street, central green area for community events and a 4,000-square-foot community meeting room. Current tenants of the property include Whole Foods Market, AMC Theaters, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, Gus’s Barbeque, Lure Fish House and Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen.

The project team included Mike Lebeman of JLL’s Project and Development Services group and Moorefield Construction.

The full development includes a recently completed, three-story medical office building occupied by Kaiser Permanente, a 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites slated for completion in 2021 and a 266-unit apartment community scheduled to open this fall.