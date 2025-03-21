Friday, March 21, 2025
Shaq’s Big Chicken to Open Restaurant in Wrentham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WRENTHAM, MASS. — Shaq’s Big Chicken, a food-and-beverage concept by NBA legend and TV personality Shaquille O’Neal, will open a new restaurant in the southern Massachusetts city of Wrentham. The square footage was not disclosed. The restaurant will be located within Wrentham Premium Outlet Malls, which is owned by Simon Property Group, and is scheduled to open in the coming months. Other tenants that will also soon debut new stores at the property include apparel retailers Vuori, La Vie en Rose and Rag & Bone.

