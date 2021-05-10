Sharbell Breaks Ground on Downtown Nexton Mixed-Use Project Near Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — New Jersey-based Sharbell Development Corp. has broken ground on Downtown Nexton, an urban-inspired mixed-use development in Summerville. Downtown Nexton will be situated on nearly 100 acres between Sigma Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard, about 24 miles away from Charleston. Upon completion, Downtown Nexton will provide retail, dining, hospitality, residential, service, office and commercial options.

The first phase of the Downtown Nexton project is slated to be completed in 2022 and will include multifamily residences, a mixed-use building with loft apartments above ground-level retail and several outparcels. In addition, Phase I will feature various walking trails, pocket parks and two ponds with walking trails on the north and south sides of the development.

Downtown Nexton will offer over 110,000 square feet of both for-sale and rental office space within several two-story office buildings. The buildings will feature parking, multiple entry points, green space and Nexton’s GigaFi internet services. CBRE’s Charleston office will market the office component for lease.

The project will also include three apartment parcels, each with their own amenity packages. One of these parcels is intended to be an age-restricted (55-plus) upscale rental community. Additionally, some of the mixed-use buildings will include upper-floor lofts. Amenities for the loft units will include a rooftop lounge and a variety of common rooms.

Lastly, Downtown Nexton will offer more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space to feature multiple retail and restaurant concepts interspersed throughout the development and along Sigma Drive.