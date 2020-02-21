REBusinessOnline

ShareMD Acquires Medical Office Building in Downtown Jacksonville for $67M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Built in 1955, 841 Prudential was the city’s first skyscraper and underwent a $6 million renovation two years ago.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Atlanta-based ShareMD has acquired 841 Prudential, a 20-story, 500,000-square-foot medical office building in downtown Jacksonville, for $67 million. The property is situated within a medical campus anchored by Baptist Medical Center. The building was 80 percent leased to office users at the time of sale, but the buyer sees an opportunity to change to clinical users. Built in 1955, 841 Prudential was the city’s first skyscraper and underwent a $6 million renovation two years ago. ShareMD will dedicate between 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of 841 Prudential for coworking and fill other vacancies with long-term medical tenants. Elliot LaBreche of Easton & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction. CBRE represented the seller, Chicago-based GEM Realty.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult