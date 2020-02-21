ShareMD Acquires Medical Office Building in Downtown Jacksonville for $67M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Atlanta-based ShareMD has acquired 841 Prudential, a 20-story, 500,000-square-foot medical office building in downtown Jacksonville, for $67 million. The property is situated within a medical campus anchored by Baptist Medical Center. The building was 80 percent leased to office users at the time of sale, but the buyer sees an opportunity to change to clinical users. Built in 1955, 841 Prudential was the city’s first skyscraper and underwent a $6 million renovation two years ago. ShareMD will dedicate between 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of 841 Prudential for coworking and fill other vacancies with long-term medical tenants. Elliot LaBreche of Easton & Associates represented the buyer in the transaction. CBRE represented the seller, Chicago-based GEM Realty.