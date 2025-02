NEW YORK CITY — SharkNinja will open a 14,296-square-foot office in Midtown Manhattan. The Massachusetts-based product design and technology company plans to occupy an entire floor at 41 Madison Avenue, a 42-story, 560,000-square-foot building. Steven Jacobson of Hopkinson Associates represented SharkNinja in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.