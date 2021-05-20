REBusinessOnline

Shasta Management to Open 100-Acre Cannabis Retail, Manufacturing Project in Imperial County

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Restaurant, Retail, Western

HEBER, CALIF. — Shasta Management has signed a long-term lease for 100 acres of mixed-use space at the northeast corner of State Route 111 and East Heber Road in Imperial County’s Heber. The company plans to open a cannabis campus on the site with retail and manufacturing space.

The first phase of the complex is scheduled to open in mid-June with a 9,000-square-foor retail center, including two 2,000-square-foot retail dispensaries along with a 5,000-square-foot consumption lounge and restaurant. The adult-only consumption lounge will feature a high-end glass shop, lounge areas, 85-inch TVs, gaming stations and vibe centers. Cannabis concierges will assist guests with purchases and products, as well as offer tasting flights and product education.

Upon completion, the campus will be a fully integrated cannabis space with two indoor cultivation centers, totaling 37,000 square feet, and six greenhouse cultivation centers, totaling 60,000 square feet. The second phase, slated to open this fall, will include a 3,300-square-foot distribution center, 3,000 square feet of manufacturing space and several 25,000-square-foot greenhouses.

Additionally, an adjacent building will house a quick-service restaurant, liquor lounge and a full-service restaurant.

The campus’s name and branding, along with additional tenants, will be announced at a later date.

