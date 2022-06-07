Shawmut Breaks Ground on 70,000 SF Academic Building in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, MASS. — Shawmut Design & Construction has broken ground on a 70,000-square-foot academic building at Clark University in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The two-wing building will serve as the new center for the media arts, computing and design programs. Design features will include a multimedia gallery, virtual reality lab, video game library for researching interactive media, a makerspace, incubator space, robotics lab, data science lab, a tiered classroom and faculty offices. Completion is slated for next fall.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.