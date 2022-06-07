Shawmut Breaks Ground on 70,000 SF Academic Building in Worcester, Massachusetts

Completion of the new media arts, computing and design building at Clark University in Worcester is slated for next fall.

WORCESTER, MASS. — Shawmut Design & Construction has broken ground on a 70,000-square-foot academic building at Clark University in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The two-wing building will serve as the new center for the media arts, computing and design programs. Design features will include a multimedia gallery, virtual reality lab, video game library for researching interactive media, a makerspace, incubator space, robotics lab, data science lab, a tiered classroom and faculty offices. Completion is slated for next fall.