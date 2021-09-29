REBusinessOnline

Shawmut Completes $115M Expansion of Boston University’s School of Dental Medicine

The project to expand the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University began in early 2018.

BOSTON — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed the $115 million expansion of the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University. The building was originally constructed in 1970. The three-year, four-phase project increased the building’s size by about 48,000 square feet and expanded clinical spaces by 70 percent to improve students’ educational experience and enhance patient care. Shawmut also added a learning simulation center, predoctoral patient treatment center and more collaborative workspaces for students as part of the project.

