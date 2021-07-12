Shawmut Completes $120M Renovation of Smith College Library in Northampton, Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed the $120 million renovation of the historic Neilson Library at Smith College in Northampton. The 200,000-square-foot building originally opened in 1909. The library now houses an innovation and entrepreneurship center, as well as a series of classroom spaces, a reading room, private study areas, sunken courtyard and event spaces including an outdoor amphitheater. The library also features a podcast studio and other labs for producing digital content. Renovations began in 2017. Project partners included architectural designer Maya Lin and principal architect Shepley Bulfinch.
