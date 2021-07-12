REBusinessOnline

Shawmut Completes $120M Renovation of Smith College Library in Northampton, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Massachusetts, Northeast

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed the $120 million renovation of the historic Neilson Library at Smith College in Northampton. The 200,000-square-foot building originally opened in 1909. The library now houses an innovation and entrepreneurship center, as well as a series of classroom spaces, a reading room, private study areas, sunken courtyard and event spaces including an outdoor amphitheater. The library also features a podcast studio and other labs for producing digital content. Renovations began in 2017. Project partners included architectural designer Maya Lin and principal architect Shepley Bulfinch.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews