Thursday, September 26, 2024
St.-Vincent-Health-Sciences-Center
The St. Vincent Health Sciences Center at St. John's University in Queens is heated and cooled using a geothermal field, which features 66 wells drilled 499 feet below ground. The facility is only the second campus-based geothermal field in New York City, according to the development team.
CivicDevelopmentNew YorkNortheast

Shawmut Design & Construction Completes $106M Academic Project at St. John’s University in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed The St. Vincent Health Sciences Center, a $106 million academic project located on the campus of St. John’s University in Queens. The 70,000-square-foot facility functions as a pass-through from the Residence Village to the Great Lawn and the main academic hub of the campus. The building houses classrooms, laboratories, patient simulation spaces and private study rooms, as well as a multi-story “living room,” which functions as a social hub and collaborative space for students and faculty. CannonDesign served as the project architect.

