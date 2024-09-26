Shawmut Design & Construction Completes $106M Academic Project at St. John’s University in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed The St. Vincent Health Sciences Center, a $106 million academic project located on the campus of St. John’s University in Queens. The 70,000-square-foot facility functions as a pass-through from the Residence Village to the Great Lawn and the main academic hub of the campus. The building houses classrooms, laboratories, patient simulation spaces and private study rooms, as well as a multi-story “living room,” which functions as a social hub and collaborative space for students and faculty. CannonDesign served as the project architect.