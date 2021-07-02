REBusinessOnline

Shawmut Design & Construction Completes Renovation of 312-Room Langham Hotel in Boston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Shawmut Design & Construction has completed the renovation of the 312-room historic Langham hotel in Boston. The building was originally constructed in the early 1920s to house The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and was designated as a historic landmark in 1978. Renovations included the addition of a new entrance canopy and awnings, a refurbished concierge and lounge area, a new staircase and upgraded finishes in guestroom corridors and other common areas. In addition, Shawmut renovated all of the hotel’s guestrooms, as well as the ballroom and the property’s multiple food and beverage spaces.

