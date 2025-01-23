Thursday, January 23, 2025
Shawmut Design and Construction Tops Out 276-Unit Student Housing Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Shawmut Design and Construction has topped out 100 South Campus Drive, a 276-unit student housing project that is located in the Allston area of Boston but will serve graduate students, faculty and staff at Harvard University, which is located across the Charles River in Cambridge. Designed by Marvel Architects, the project is part of a larger transformation of 175 N. Harvard St., the thoroughfare that connects Allston and Cambridge, and which includes the new home for the American Repertory Theater. The number of beds was not disclosed. Completion is slated for 2026.

