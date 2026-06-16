Shea Properties Completes $37.1M Sale of Shops at Highland Walk in Highlands Ranch, Colorado

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — Shea Properties has completed the $37.1 million sale of Shops at Highland Walk, a 94,795-square-foot retail center in Highlands Ranch, located south of Denver. Regency Centers acquired the asset.

Located at 4000 Red Cedar Drive, Shops at Highland Walk consists of two multi-tenant inline buildings flanking grocery anchor tenant King Soopers and four additional outparcel buildings on the perimeter. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased to 17 tenants.

Jon Hendrickson and Aaron Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.