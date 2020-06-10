Shea Properties Completes 500,000 SF Shea Business Center in Santa Ana, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Shea Business Center in Santa Ana, Calif., features 500,000 square feet of Class A industrial space with dock-high and ground-level loading doors and 28-foot to 30-foot clear heights.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Shea Properties has completed the development of Shea Business Center, a Class A industrial park located on the former ITT site on Dyer Road in Santa Ana. Construction began in August 2018 and was completed on June 1, 2020.

Totaling 500,000 square feet, the nine-building Shea Business Center offers dock-high and ground-level loading doors, ESFR sprinklers, concrete foundation, gas service to all buildings, potential private yards, ample power and 28-foot to 30-foot clear heights.

Anduril has inked a deal to occupy 72,000 square feet at the industrial park. Anduril is a defense technology start-up focused on artificial intelligence platforms to protect troops, fight wildfires, perform search-and-rescue missions and more.

John Griffin and Max Wang of Cushman & Wakefield are leasing agents for the property. Tucker Hughes of Hughes Marion represented Anduril in its lease.