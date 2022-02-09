Shea Properties Opens 203-Unit EdgePoint Apartments in North Seattle
SEATTLE — Shea Properties has opened EdgePoint Apartments, a multifamily community located at 320 N. 85th St. in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood.
The six-story, 203-unit property features a mix of open one-, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 561 square feet to 990 square feet. Units offer quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances and high-end finishes throughout.
Additionally, the property features a sky deck, lounge, fitness center, pet spa and 4,500 square feet of onsite retail space.
Rush served as general contractor and Runberg Architecture Group served as architect for the project.
