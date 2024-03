EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Shear Bliss, a family-run hair and beauty salon, will open at Eden Prairie Center in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. The salon will fill a former MasterCuts location in suite 2168. Shear Bliss, which maintains an additional location in North Dakota, expects to open its Eden Prairie salon on Friday, April 5. Eden Prairie Center, opened in 1976, features more than 100 shops and restaurants. JLL manages the 1.4 million-square-foot retail property.