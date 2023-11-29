Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Shearer Supply Signs 34,340 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Shearer Supply, a wholesaler and distributor of HVAC parts and systems, has signed a 34,340-square-foot industrial lease at Everman Trade Center in Fort Worth. The four-building, 457,745-square-foot development is located on the city’s south side and features 24- to 32-foot clear heights and 130- to 210-foot truck court depths. Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Boston-based Cabot Properties.

