Shearman & Sterling Completes Renovation of 340,000 SF Office Space in Manhattan

Pictured is one of the redesigned common areas in the office of global law firm Shearman & Sterling. The firm's headquarters are located at 599 Lexington Ave.

NEW YORK CITY — Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the renovation of its 340,000-square-foot office headquarters space at 599 Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The redesigned workspace houses apportioned offices, improved boardroom acoustics, new artwork and various health and wellness features. Perkins & Will served as the architect of the project, which was conceived in advance of the pandemic and took approximately two years to complete. L&K Partners served as the construction manager, and MEP provided engineering services.