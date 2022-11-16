REBusinessOnline

Shearman & Sterling Completes Renovation of 340,000 SF Office Space in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

Pictured is one of the redesigned common areas in the office of global law firm Shearman & Sterling. The firm's headquarters are located at 599 Lexington Ave.

NEW YORK CITY — Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the renovation of its 340,000-square-foot office headquarters space at 599 Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The redesigned workspace houses apportioned offices, improved boardroom acoustics, new artwork and various health and wellness features. Perkins & Will served as the architect of the project, which was conceived in advance of the pandemic and took approximately two years to complete. L&K Partners served as the construction manager, and MEP provided engineering services.

