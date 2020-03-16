REBusinessOnline

Sheba Medical Center to Anchor Health, Wellness Innovation Hub at Former Michael Reese Hospital Site in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

CHICAGO — Sheba Medical Center will anchor a global health and wellness innovation hub in Phase I of a 100-acre mixed-use project to be developed on the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. GRIT, a joint venture comprised of Farpoint Development, Bronzeville Community Development Partnership, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, Draper and Kramer, Loop Capital and McLaurin Development, is developing the project in partnership with Kaleidoscope Health Ventures. Known as the ARC Innovation Center, the building will include wet labs, incubators and other life sciences offices and commercial facilities. The entire project will include multifamily, affordable housing, retail, senior living, community space and a proposed new Metra station. Construction on Phase I is expected to begin in 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business