Sheba Medical Center to Anchor Health, Wellness Innovation Hub at Former Michael Reese Hospital Site in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Mixed-Use

CHICAGO — Sheba Medical Center will anchor a global health and wellness innovation hub in Phase I of a 100-acre mixed-use project to be developed on the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. GRIT, a joint venture comprised of Farpoint Development, Bronzeville Community Development Partnership, Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives, Draper and Kramer, Loop Capital and McLaurin Development, is developing the project in partnership with Kaleidoscope Health Ventures. Known as the ARC Innovation Center, the building will include wet labs, incubators and other life sciences offices and commercial facilities. The entire project will include multifamily, affordable housing, retail, senior living, community space and a proposed new Metra station. Construction on Phase I is expected to begin in 2021.