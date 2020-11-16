REBusinessOnline

Shefflin Properties Sells Dunlap Falls Multifamily Community in Phoenix to Tides Equities for $40.5M

PHOENIX — California-based Shefflin Properties has completed the disposition of Dunlap Falls, an apartment property located in Phoenix. California-based Tides Equities acquired the asset for $40.5 million.

Located at 3333 W. Dunlap Ave., Dunlap Falls features 288 two- and three-bedroom apartments with patios or balconies, walk-in closets and central air and heating. Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa, large clubhouse, leasing center, covered parking and gated access.

Ric Holway, Mark Forrester and Dan Cheyne of Berkadia’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.

