CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Shelbourne Healthcare Development Group is nearing completion of The Lumiere of Chesterfield, an upscale senior living community in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. The developer has tapped Tutera Senior Living & Health Care as the operator. The 193,000-square-foot development will offer 150 units, including 96 independent living, 37 assisted living and 17 memory care units.