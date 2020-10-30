Sheldon Gross Arranges $8.7M Sale of Industrial Property in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Sheldon Gross Realty has arranged the $8.7 million sale of a 77,983-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey city of Fairfield. The property offers proximity to Routes 46 and 80, as well as the Garden State Parkway. The buyer was Ridgewood, N.J.-based Stro Cos., and the seller was undisclosed. Bob Nathin of Sheldon Gross Realty brokered the deal.