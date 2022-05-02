Sheldon Gross Arranges Sale of Warehouse in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Sheldon Gross Realty has arranged the sale of a warehouse located at 3220 Bordentown Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Old Bridge. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1980. The 9.9-acre site includes six acres of outdoor storage space, and the building houses 42,000 square feet of office space and clear heights of 14 to 16 feet. The seller was not disclosed. Brentwood Realty purchased the building for an undisclosed price. Jonathan Glick of Sheldon Gross Realty brokered the deal.