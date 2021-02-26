Sheldon Gross Realty Brokers Sale of 102,000 SF Warehouse in Farmingdale, New Jersey
FARMINGDALE, N.J. — New Jersey-based Sheldon Gross Realty has brokered the sale of a 102,000-square-foot warehouse in Farmingdale, located in the western-central part of the state. The sale included an adjacent undeveloped parcel. An affiliate of Merola Tile, a wholesale distributor of specialty tiles and supplies, purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Jonathan Glick of Sheldon Gross brokered the deal.
