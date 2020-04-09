Sheldon Gross Realty Negotiates 57,722 SF Industrial Lease in Edison, New Jersey

The space is located at 125 Jackson Ave.

EDISON, N.J — Sheldon Gross Realty has negotiated a 57,722-square-foot industrial lease at 125 Jackson Ave. in Edison, a southwestern suburb of New York City. The tenant, Izzy Trucking & Rigging, is headquartered in Edison and leased the space at the property for additional warehousing use. The 106,476-square-foot building was constructed in 1957 and renovated in 1997. Jonathan Glick and Matthew Leonelli of Sheldon Gross represented the landlord, Ross Industries, in the lease negotiations. Greg Irving of Bussel Realty Corp. represented the tenant.