REBusinessOnline

Sheldon Gross Realty Negotiates 71,922 SF Industrial Lease in Freehold, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Sheldon Gross Realty has negotiated a 71,922-square-foot industrial lease at 225 Willow Brook Road in Freehold, about 30 miles east of Trenton. The property was built in 1961 and totals 180,000 square feet, according to LoopNet Inc. Glenn Jaffe of Sheldon Gross represented the tenant, EUS Imports, a locally based luggage and travel accessory dealer, in the lease negotiations. Douglas Sitar and Robert JanTausch of Sitar Realty Co. represented the undisclosed landlord.

