The office building will be constructed within the 39-acre River District mixed-use neighborhood in New Orleans.
Shell Signs Lease at 142,000 SF Office Development Underway in New Orleans’ River District

by John Nelson

NEW ORLEANS — Gas giant Shell has signed a lease at a 142,000-square-foot office building to be constructed in the 39-acre River District mixed-use neighborhood of New Orleans. Shell’s Gulf of Mexico operations headquarters will occupy the multi-floor property. Cypress Equities and Lauricella Land Co. have formed a joint venture to develop the building, which Gensler is designing. Located on Convention Center Boulevard, the project is scheduled to begin construction in 2024. Tim Relyea and Joe Peddie of Cushman & Wakefield represented Shell in the lease negotiations.

