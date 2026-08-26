Sheppard Law Firm Signs 107,224 SF Office Lease in Downtown D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sheppard, a law firm that employs more than 1,200 lawyers nationally, has signed a 107,224-square-foot lease at 2033 K Street, a trophy office redevelopment project in downtown Washington, D.C.

Dimitri Hajimihalis, Emily Eppolito and Carroll Cavanagh of CBRE represented the landlord, In-Rel Properties, in the lease negotiations. Gary Stein, David Lipson, Jon Glass and Owen Jaccard of Savills represented Sheppard, which is an Am Law 50 firm, or a top 50 grossing law firm based off rankings by The American Lawyer. Sheppard is anchoring the office redevelopment, which is expected to deliver by July 2029, and will have building signage.

In-Rel’s redevelopment will expand the existing building’s square footage horizontally and vertically, with three new floors and an occupiable penthouse level. The project team includes Hines (construction manager), Corgan (architect), Clear (interior build-out manager) and Studio Alliance (interior designer).