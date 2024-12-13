Friday, December 13, 2024
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Sheppard Mullin to Open 29,800 SF Office in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Sheppard Mullin will open a 29,800-square-foot office in downtown Houston. The space is located on the 25th floor of the 47-story Texas Tower building, and the law firm plans to take occupancy in the fourth quarter of next year. Kevin Kushner, William Padon and Sydnee Hilburn of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines, Ivanhoé Cambridge and an affiliate of global investor CDPQ.

